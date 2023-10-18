TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Parties File Responses in 3rd Circuit after Appeal of LTL Dismissal Order Docketed


October 18, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Arnold Itkin Response
  • TCC Response


TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties involved in the LTL Management talcum powder proceedings have filed responses in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals arguing that while the appeals “have no merit whatsoever,” the appellate court should authorize direct appeals.

The Official Committee of Talc Claimants and Arnold & Itkin LLP filed responses in the 3rd Circuit on Oct. 16.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued an order on Sept. 20 allowing the parties to seek appellate review. A motion for joint certification to the court of appeals was filed by LTL Management LLC and the …


