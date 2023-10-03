TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Court Reverses $224 Million Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Verdict, Orders New Trial


October 3, 2023


JERSEY CITY, N.J. –– A New Jersey appellate court has reversed a $224 million verdict entered in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case, concluding that the trial court erred when it allowed the testimony of several plaintiff experts.

In the Oct. 3 opinion, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, ordered a new trial in the matter after finding in part that “the court allowed the jury to hear unsound science labeled as expert and scientific when it allowed the jury to make credibility determinations….”

