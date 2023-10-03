N.J. Court Reverses $224 Million Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Verdict, Orders New Trial

JERSEY CITY, N.J. –– A New Jersey appellate court has reversed a $224 million verdict entered in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case, concluding that the trial court erred when it allowed the testimony of several plaintiff experts.

In the Oct. 3 opinion, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, ordered a new trial in the matter after finding in part that “the court allowed the jury to hear unsound science labeled as expert and scientific when it allowed the jury to make credibility determinations….”

The plaintiffs, who range in age from mid-40s to late 60s, alleged their mothers used …