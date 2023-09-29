N.J. Court Refuses to Dismiss Talcum Powder Case, Says Defendants May Be Found Liable Under Successor Liability Law

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– A New Jersey state court has refused to dismiss a talcum powder ovarian cancer case, concluding that the named defendants, including Kenvue Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Holdco Inc., may be found liable under the causes of action for Old JJCI’s talc-related liabilities “under New Jersey law and its successor liability case law.”

In the Sept. 27 order, the New Jersey Superior Court, Law Division, Atlantic County, concluded that “at this time, this court’s obligation is to determine whether the Complaint pleads a cause of action and the court finds that it does under New Jersey …