N.J. Bankruptcy Court Certifies Direct Order Appealing LTL Dismissal to 3rd Circuit

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy court that dismissed LTL Management’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition has issued an order certifying direct appeal to the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued the order allowing the parties to seek appellate review on Sept. 20. A motion for joint certification to the court of appeals was filed by LTL Management LLC and the Ad Hoc Committee of Supporting Counsel.

“[T]he Court agrees with the Appellants and Appellees that the conditions of 28 U.S.C. § 158(d)(2) have been met,” the court opined. “[M]ore …