TCC Asks New Jersey District Court to Stay Appeal of Order Declining to Disqualify Randi Ellis

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has requested a stay of the appeal relating to an order denying efforts to disqualify Randi S. Ellis as the representative for future claimants, citing the pending appeal of LTL Management dismissal order.

In an Aug. 18 letter that was entered onto the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey docket on Sept. 6, the TCC said “good cause supports staying proceedings in this interlocutory appeal until any appeals of the Dismissal Order are resolved (or no appeal is taken).”

“Such a stay would conserve the parties’ and this …