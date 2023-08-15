Talcum Powder MDL PSC Moves to File Second Amended Master Long Form Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiff’s Steering Committee in the national Talcum Powder Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket have renewed its motion for leave to file a second amended master long form complaint.

The PSC filed the motion on Aug. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In it, the PSC maintains that an amendment is necessary in order to add “additional facts, Defendants, and causes of action that arose in the process of conducting expert discovery and during the pendency of the LTL Management LLC’s multiple bankruptcies while this MDL was stayed.”

“Plaintiffs further ask …