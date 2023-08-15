LTL Bankruptcy Judge Enters Order Dismissing Case, Declines to Prohibit Future Chapter 11 Filing

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Management bankruptcy has entered an order effectuating dismissal of the case but has declined to enjoin the Debtor from filing a third bankruptcy petition for a period of 180 days.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey entered the order on Aug. 11. In doing so, Judge Kaplan crossed off the suggested wording that would have prohibited LTL Management from “filing any petition seeking voluntary relief under Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, for a period of 180 days measured from …