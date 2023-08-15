Talcum Powder MDL Judge Schedules In-Person Status Conference in Wake of LTL Dismissal Order
August 15, 2023
TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national Talcum Powder multidistrict litigation docket has scheduled an in-person status conference for next month in the wake of the a Bankruptcy Court’s order dismissing LTL Management’s second Chapter 11 petition.
According to an Aug. 14 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey will hold the status conference on Sept. 6 at 10:00 a.m.
MDL Judge Michael A. Shipp requested that the parties file a joint proposed scheduling order by Aug. 23 and a joint list of counsel who intend to attend the status conference by Aug. …
