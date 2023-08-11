Plaintiff Firms Opposes Supplement Filed by LTL Management, Says Debtor Has ‘Bizarre Vendetta’ Against TCC

TRENTON, N.J. –– A plaintiff firm has sent a letter to the court that recently dismissed LTL Management’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, saying that the Debtor “isn’t really going to appeal this Court’s decision,” and maintaining that LTL has a “bizarre vendetta” against the Official Committee of Talc Claimants.

In the Aug. 10 letter, Maune Raichle Hartley said that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District for New Jersey had requested submissions related to the recent dismissal order. At the Debtor’s request, the submissions were to be filed by Monday night.

However, LTL Management filed a two-page supplement …