Plaintiff Firms Opposes Supplement Filed by LTL Management, Says Debtor Has ‘Bizarre Vendetta’ Against TCC
August 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– A plaintiff firm has sent a letter to the court that recently dismissed LTL Management’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, saying that the Debtor “isn’t really going to appeal this Court’s decision,” and maintaining that LTL has a “bizarre vendetta” against the Official Committee of Talc Claimants.
In the Aug. 10 letter, Maune Raichle Hartley said that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District for New Jersey had requested submissions related to the recent dismissal order. At the Debtor’s request, the submissions were to be filed by Monday night.
However, LTL Management filed a two-page supplement …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington