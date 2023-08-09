Parties Exchange Letters on Proposed Bar to LTL Management Re-Filing What Would be Its Third Bankruptcy Petition
August 9, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- LTL Letter
- MRHFM Letter
NEWARK, N.J. –– Parties in the recently dismissed LTL Management Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings have exchanged letters regarding a request that the court bar any re-filing by LTL for a period, with the Debtor maintaining that the Official Committee of Talc Claimants “has not established cause for this extraordinary relief and none exists.”
In letters sent on Aug. 7 to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties disagreed on a bar to ref-filing, if any.
In one letter sent by plaintiff firm Maune, Raichle, Hartley, French & Mudd LLC, a …
