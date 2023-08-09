Bankruptcy Court Denies Motion for Certification of Direct Appeal in Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Bankruptcy Dispute
August 9, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey bankruptcy court has denied a motion to certify an order for direct appeal to the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in the Whittaker, Clark & Daniels bankruptcy dispute, concluding that the instant case “presents no such issue which will transcend the litigants.”
In a July 31 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that there is nothing extraordinary or urgent about this situation “that recommends departing form the standard appellate process.”
On Aug. 3, the appellate record was transmitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of …
