Committee of Talc Claimants Says LTL Management ‘Improperly’ Sent Solicitation Directive to MDL Plaintiff Firms


July 19, 2023


TRENTON, N.J. –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has written a letter to the judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings for LTL Management saying that the Debtor has committed a “serious violation” by issuing a demand for a “Certified Plan Solicitation Directive and Client List” to a “multitude of plaintiff firms involved in the multi-district litigation.”

In a letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on July 19, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants called the solicitation efforts “improper.”

