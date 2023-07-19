LTL Management Bankruptcy Court Will Decide Motion to Disqualify Ellis as FCR ‘On the Papers’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings stated its intent to decide the matter of a motion seeking the disqualification of Randi S. Ellis as the Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants “on the papers.”

In a July 19 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said that it had “reviewed the correspondence submitted on behalf of the FCR and the movant.”

The docket entry comes two days after the parties exchanged letters on Ellis’ eligibility in light of a dinner she was photographed having with two members of …