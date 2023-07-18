Counsel for Randi Ellis Replies to Motion to Disqualify over Dinner; Calls Efforts ‘Harassing, Sensational’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Counsel for the Randi S. Ellis, the Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants, have sent a letter to the judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition fighting back against a motion to disqualify Ellis for her participation in a dinner with Ad Hoc Committee members and counsel for Johnson & Johnson.

In a letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on July 17, counsel for Ellis argued that the motion was nothing more than “a continuation of … [the] campaign to smear, threaten and …