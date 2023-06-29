LTL Judge Hears from MDL, Economic Experts During Third Day of Talcum Powder Hearing
June 29, 2023
NEWARK, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the motion to dismiss hearing in the LTL bankruptcy docket heard from both multidistrict litigation and economic experts today, both of which presented opposing views on the ability to reach a mass resolution in MDL proceedings.
During the June 29 hearing before Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey a number of experts testified, including Professor D. Theodore Rave, Hon. William Royal Furgeson Jr. (ret.), Sheila L. Birnbaum, and Charles H. Mullin, Ph.D.
Prior to his testimony, counsel for the plaintiff objected to Mullin’s report …
