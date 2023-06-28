Plaintiff Counsel Behind Proposed $8.9 Billion Talcum Powder Settlement Take Stand During LTL Hearing

NEWARK, N.J. –– Plaintiff counsel behind the proposed $8.9 billion talcum powder settlement took the stand on Tuesday during the second day of a hearing addressing motions to dismiss LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 petition, stressing their belief that the parties could not have reached a settlement outside of bankruptcy.

On June 28, Jim Murdica, Mikal Watts, Jim Onder, and Adam Lisman took the stand during the hearing before Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Jim Murdica took the stand first, addressing his role in helping to negotiate the …