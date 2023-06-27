LTL Bankruptcy Judge: Talc Defendants Kenvue and Janssen ‘Are to Be Treated as Protected Parties’

NEWARK, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings has ruled that talcum powder defendants Kenvue and Janssen are to “be treated as protected parties,” and, as such, should benefit from the automatic stay that is in effect until August.

In a ruling made from the bench on June 27, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that the defendants qualify as protected parties based on their right to look to Johnson & Johnson for indemnification for talc liabilities and, subsequently, Johnson & Johnson’s right to then …