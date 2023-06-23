LTL Bankruptcy Judge to Weigh in on Extension of Automatic Stay to Talc Defendants Kenvue, Janssen

NEWARK, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings has heard arguments relating to whether the automatic stay should extend to Kenvue and Janssen, stating that he would issue a ruling on the issue shortly.

During the June 22 hearing, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that while he thought the issue would be straightforward, “nothing in this litigation seems to be straightforward.”

The Debtor argued during the hearing that the Preliminary Injunction Order should be extended to Kenvue and Janssen, two companies that have been …