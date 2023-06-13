LTL Management Bankruptcy Judges Extends Preliminary Injunction Order

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has extended the existing Preliminary Injunction until Aug. 22, saying that doing so gives the court an opportunity to hear evidence on motions to dismiss.

In a ruling from the bench following a hearing on June 13, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey stated that he was going to “rely on my prior findings and decision and conclusions to take the opportunity to extend the existing Preliminary Injunction.”

Judge Kaplan further said that the parties can bring …