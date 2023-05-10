U.S. Trustee Files Motion to Compel Disclosures in LTL Bankruptcy Proceedings
May 10, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
TRENTON, N.J. –– The U.S. Trustee assigned to the LTL Management bankruptcy proceedings has filed a motion to compel seeking disclosures from all groups or entities, noting that “it appears that there are several attorney/law firms that represent multiple creditors in matters of common interest within the meaning of Fed. R. Bankr. P. 2019 in this Chapter 11 case.”
In a May 8 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Andrew R. Vara, the U.S. Trustee for Regions 3 & 9 argued that such disclosures are necessary to “ensure that the relevant economic interests …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law