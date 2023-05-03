Co-Mediators Appointed by Judge Overseeing LTL II Bankruptcy Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. –– Co-mediators have been appointed by the judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, who asked the appointed individuals to “pursue mediation immediately.”

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey announced the appointment of Gary Russo and Eric Green during a hearing on May 3.

Judge Kaplan noted that both men are “well-known” and stated that he would require both mediators to be present in any conversation with the court.

Gary J. Russo is a partner at Jones Day in Lafayette, La. Eric D. Green is a …