Mesothelioma Claimants Move for Order Certifying Direct Appeal of PI Order in LTL Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. –– An ad hoc group of mesothelioma claimants have moved for an order certifying direct appeal of the preliminary injunction order in which the bankruptcy judge stayed the commencement of trials against protected debtors until June 15.

The group –– which includes plaintiff firms Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd, Cooney & Conway, Lex Nova Law, and Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP –– filed its motion for an order certifying direct appeal of the court’s April 20 ruling on April 27 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

In an April 20 ruling from …