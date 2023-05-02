LTL Judge Outlines Parameters With Which Mesothelioma Plaintiff Can Proceed with Claims
May 2, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 petition has issued an order addressing a mesothelioma plaintiff’s request for relief from the stay, noting that it outlined the parameters with which the plaintiff can proceed at its recent hearing.
In an April 25 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey noted that the relief requested with respect to the Temporary Restraining Order was mooted by the court’s ruling on April 23.
During the April 23 hearing, the court dissolved the TRO and imposed a more limited preliminary injunction. For more on …
