Talc Supplier Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Files for Bankruptcy; First Day Matter Hearing Set for May 4

TRENTON, N.J. –– Talcum powder supplier Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the weight of asbestos and talcum powder personal injury lawsuits, saying it has more than $1 billion in liabilities.

In the April 26 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the debtor says that its estimated assets total between $100 million and $500 million, while its estimated liabilities total $1 billion and $10 billion.

Among the creditors listed by Whittaker, Clark & Daniels are plaintiff firms Simon Greenstone Panatier, Weitz & Luxenberg, SWMW Law, Maune Raichle Hartley …