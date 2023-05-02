TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talc Supplier Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Files for Bankruptcy; First Day Matter Hearing Set for May 4


May 2, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice
  • Petition


TRENTON, N.J. –– Talcum powder supplier Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the weight of asbestos and talcum powder personal injury lawsuits, saying it has more than $1 billion in liabilities.

In the April 26 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the debtor says that its estimated assets total between $100 million and $500 million, while its estimated liabilities total $1 billion and $10 billion.

Among the creditors listed by Whittaker, Clark & Daniels are plaintiff firms Simon Greenstone Panatier, Weitz & Luxenberg, SWMW Law, Maune Raichle Hartley …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS