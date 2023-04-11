LTL Management Files Motion to Appoint Randi Ellis as Legal Rep for Future Talc Claimants

TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management LLC has filed a motion to appoint Randi S. Ellis as the legal representative for future talc claimants, noting that she was previously approved for the role in the Debtor’s first Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

LTL Management made the request in an April 10 motion filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

In LTL I, both parties consented to the appointment of Ellis as the Future Claimants’ Representative, making her the first woman to ever be appointed in such a role, LTL Management explained.

“Following her appointment, Ms. Ellis was …