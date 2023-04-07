Talcum Powder Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee Had Requested Status Conference Prior to Chapter 11 Re-Filing
April 7, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Talcum Powder Multidistrict Litigation Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee had sent a letter to the MDL judge requesting a status conference to “restart” the docket on the same day LTL re-filed for bankruptcy.
The letter was filed on April 4 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the same day that LTL Management LLC re-filed its Chapter 11 petition for bankruptcy petition, in which it stated that it would put up to $8.9 billion aside to settle talcum powder claims.
The PSC has since stated that it opposes the settlement, saying its terms are …
