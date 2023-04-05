N.J. Bankruptcy Judge Schedules First Hearing for LTL’s Second Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Petition
April 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– Hon. Michael B. Kaplan has scheduled a hearing to address a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition involving LTL Management once again, which will be held just days after he entered an order dismissing the first petition.
According to an April 5 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey will hold a hearing on April 11 at 10:00 a.m. to address a number of motions filed alongside the new Chapter 11 petition, in which LTL proposes an $8.9 billion settlement of talcum powder claims.
Among the motions that will be heard at the April 11 …
