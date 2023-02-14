Bankruptcy Judge Grants Motion to Release Stay for Mesothelioma Trial to Move Forward Against LTL

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 petition has granted a motion for stay release in a malignant mesothelioma case, opining that, in light of the 3rd Circuit’s recent decision, such a stay release was appropriate.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued the order from the bench during a Feb. 14 omnibus hearing.

In doing so, Judge Kaplan acknowledged that the 3rd Circuit’s recent decision ordering the dismissal of the Chapter 11 petition has “swung the pendulum.”

Judge Kaplan noted that the reason the …