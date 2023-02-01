Hon. Michael A. Shipp Appointed to Oversee Talcum Powder MDL Docket in Wake of Judge Freda L. Wolfson’s Retirement from Bench

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has reassigned the Talcum Powder Products Liability Litigation MDL docket to Hon. Michael A. Shipp in the wake of Hon. Freda L. Wolfson’s retirement from the bench.

The JPML issued the order reassigning litigation to Hon. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Jan. 31.

Judge Wolfson has overseen the Talcum Powder MDL since its inception in 2016. Activity on the docket slowed last year when Johnson & Johnson moved all talcum powder liabilities to LTL Management LLC and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.