Lobbyist Group Releases Report Detailing the Value of Bankruptcy in Mass Tort Cases


December 14, 2022


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A recent report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce explores the value of bankruptcy in mass tort cases, concluding that while some have criticized LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, “these criticisms ignore the fact that bankruptcies of this type are legally authorized ways to provide defendants with finality while effectively and efficiently compensating claimants that, in many respects, are superior to the tort system.”

In a Dec. 2022 report entitled “Unlocking the Code: The Value of Bankruptcy to Resolve Mass Torts,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform concluded that “resolving mass tort litigation …


