Lobbyist Group Releases Report Detailing the Value of Bankruptcy in Mass Tort Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A recent report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce explores the value of bankruptcy in mass tort cases, concluding that while some have criticized LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, “these criticisms ignore the fact that bankruptcies of this type are legally authorized ways to provide defendants with finality while effectively and efficiently compensating claimants that, in many respects, are superior to the tort system.”

