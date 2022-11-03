States Preliminarily Enjoined from Prosecuting Talc Actions Against J&J

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 proceedings has preliminarily enjoined New Mexico and Mississippi from prosecuting their claims relating to Baby Powder against Johnson & Johnson until the bankruptcy action is dismissed or otherwise terminated.

Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said in the Oct. 27 order that he will revisit continuation of the automatic stay and preliminary injunction at a Dec. 20 hearing.

On Nov. 1, New Mexico and Mississippi filed a joint notice of appeal to the U.S. District Court …