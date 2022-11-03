Togut Segal & Segal Appointed as Counsel for Expert Feinberg in LTL Ch. 11 Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. — The law firm of Togut Segal & Segal LLP has been retained for court-appointed expert Kenneth R. Feinberg, according to an order issued by the New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 proceedings.

In an Oct. 27 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey authorized retention of the New York law firm after Feinberg, a Rule 706 expert, asked to retain the firm as his counsel.

The law firm, in a Nov. 1 letter, asked Judge Kaplan to approve Feinberg's retention of StoneTurn Group …