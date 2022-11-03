Hearing on TCC’s Motion to End LTL Management’s Exclusivity Period Pushed to Dec. 20

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 action has pushed back to Dec. 20 a hearing on the Official Committee of Talc Claimants’ motion to terminate LTL’s exclusive period for filing a plan of reorganization.

In an Oct. 26 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey also extended LTL’s exclusive period to file a plan of reorganization to Nov. 17.

The judge added that supplements or further support for either exclusivity motion must be filed by Dec. 6, and any opposition must be …