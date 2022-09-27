TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

3rd Circuit Posts Video of LTL Management Appeal Oral Arguments


September 27, 2022



PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has posted video of the nearly three-hour oral arguments it heard in the appeal of orders allowing LTL Management to continue with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition.

In a Sept. 21 text order entered on the appellate court’s online docket, the 3rd Circuit ordered that video of oral argument be posted on its website within 24 hours.

The nearly three-hour video can be viewed here.

During the hearing, the justices inquired whether Johnson & Johnson had used the Texas Two-Step legal strategy to gain a litigation advantage.


