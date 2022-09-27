3rd Circuit Posts Video of LTL Management Appeal Oral Arguments

PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has posted video of the nearly three-hour oral arguments it heard in the appeal of orders allowing LTL Management to continue with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition.

In a Sept. 21 text order entered on the appellate court’s online docket, the 3rd Circuit ordered that video of oral argument be posted on its website within 24 hours.

The nearly three-hour video can be viewed here.

During the hearing, the justices inquired whether Johnson & Johnson had used the Texas Two-Step legal strategy to gain a litigation advantage.