Insurers Granted Partial Relief from LTL Stay to Pursue Discovery in N.J. Talc Coverage Action

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 action has granted several insurers’ motion to modify an automatic stay of the proceedings, allowing them to participate in discovery in a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder injury coverage action pending in state court.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the insurers may now pursue third-party discovery, including third-party subpoenas, in Atlanta International Insurance Company, et al. v. Johnson & Johnson, et al., Case No. MID-L-003563-19 (N.J. Super. Ct., …