Exclusive Period in Which LTL Can File Reorganization Plan Extended by Bankruptcy Judge

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management LLC has extended the Debtor’s exclusive periods in which to file a plan of reorganization, over claimants’ attempts to terminate the exclusive period.

In an Aug. 12 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey released an order relating to exclusivity motions and extending the Debtor’s exclusivity periods, ruling that both the motions are adjourned to Nov. 16.

The judge explained that while The Official Committee of Talc Claimants filed a motion to terminate the Debtor’s exclusive period for filing …