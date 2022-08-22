Exclusive Period in Which LTL Can File Reorganization Plan Extended by Bankruptcy Judge
August 22, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Exclusivity Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management LLC has extended the Debtor’s exclusive periods in which to file a plan of reorganization, over claimants’ attempts to terminate the exclusive period.
In an Aug. 12 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey released an order relating to exclusivity motions and extending the Debtor’s exclusivity periods, ruling that both the motions are adjourned to Nov. 16.
The judge explained that while The Official Committee of Talc Claimants filed a motion to terminate the Debtor’s exclusive period for filing …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston