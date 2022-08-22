LTL Bankruptcy Judge Releases Order Officially Appointing Ken Feinberg as Rule 706 Expert
August 22, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Feinberg Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– Kenneth R. Feinberg, Esq. has been officially appointed as a Rule 706 expert to weigh in on the volume and values of current and future ovarian and mesothelioma claims for which Debtor LTL Management may be liable, according to a recent order.
In the Aug. 15 order, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey followed through on his intent to name Feinberg as a Rule 706 expert, which he expressed at a recent hearing. For more on what Judge Kaplan said during that hearing, see the related stories in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
MORE DETAILS