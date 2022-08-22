LTL Management Files Brief in 3rd Circuit, Maintains Bankruptcy Filed in ‘Good Faith’

PHILADELPHIA –– LTL Management has filed its appellate brief with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, maintaining that it filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in good faith and that the “mass-tort system was failing claimants.”

In the Aug. 15 brief filed in the 3rd Circuit, LTL Management further argued that the claimants’ briefs “tell a made-for-media narrative of an unsavory debtor using a divisional merger and Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition to shield assets from suffering tort plaintiffs and obtain bankruptcy’s benefits without its burdens.”

“There’s just one problem:” the brief said. “The Bankruptcy Court below carefully considered Claimant’s …