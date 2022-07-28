TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Bankruptcy Judge Opts for Claims Estimation Process, Will Appoint Kenneth Feinberg As Expert


July 28, 2022



TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings said that he intends to undertake a claims estimation process, and will appoint Kenneth Feinberg as an expert to aid in the process.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey read his ruling from the bench via Zoom on July 28.

In doing so, Judge Kaplan disagreed with The Official Committee of Talc Claimants’ characterization of a claim estimation process as a “road to nowhere,” instead opining that the “key in knowing when you’re on a road to nowhere …


