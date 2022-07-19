TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Parties in LTL Management Bankruptcy Proceedings Exchange Briefing on Need for Estimation of Talc Claims


July 19, 2022


TRENTON, N.J. –– Representatives for talcum powder claimants have opposed LTL Management’s request for an estimation of liability, arguing, in part, that estimation is not required, while the Debtor maintained that conducting an estimation “would serve several legitimate purposes.”

In its brief, filed July 15 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz opposed the request for estimation, arguing that estimation is only mandated “in the circumstance where ‘fixing or liquidating’ a claim is necessary for –– and yet would unduly delay –– the administration of the bankruptcy case.”

“Accordingly, a basic …


