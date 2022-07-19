TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Management Asks Bankruptcy Court to Stop Mississippi, New Mexico AG Talc Litigation


July 19, 2022


TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management has filed a brief with the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 proceedings asking it to order that talcum powder litigation initiated by the Attorneys General of two states be stopped, given that the claims initiated by the states are based on the same allegations at issue in the adversary proceeding.

On July 14, LTL Management filed a verified complaint in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey for injunctive relief preliminarily enjoining the prosecution of the New Mexico and Mississippi state actions and granting a temporary restraining order pending a final …


