Law Professors Urge 3rd Circuit to Reverse Orders Allowing LTL Management Bankruptcy to Proceed

PHILADELPHIA – A group of law professors have filed an amicus curiae brief in the 3rd Circuit regarding the appeal of orders allowing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to proceed, saying that they “share a concern about the effect of the Texas Two-Step on the bankruptcy system.”

The brief filed in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 7 was one of several submitted to the court. Also filing briefs were Erwin Cherminsky, Public Justice, American Association for Justice, and Certain Complex Litigation Law Professors.

The Law Professors’ petition was filed by seven professors of law “who …