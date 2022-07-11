TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Law Professors Urge 3rd Circuit to Reverse Orders Allowing LTL Management Bankruptcy to Proceed


July 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Amicus Curiae Brief


PHILADELPHIA – A group of law professors have filed an amicus curiae brief in the 3rd Circuit regarding the appeal of orders allowing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to proceed, saying that they “share a concern about the effect of the Texas Two-Step on the bankruptcy system.”

The brief filed in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 7 was one of several submitted to the court. Also filing briefs were Erwin Cherminsky, Public Justice, American Association for Justice, and Certain Complex Litigation Law Professors.

The Law Professors’ petition was filed by seven professors of law “who …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

MORE DETAILS