U.S. Trustee Seeks Permission to Participate in Oral Argument of LTL Appeal in 3rd Circuit

PHILADELPHIA –– A U.S. Trustee has filed a motion with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals seeking permission to participate in oral argument set to address the appeal of orders allowing LTL Management to proceed with its Chapter 11 petition.

In a July 5 letter filed in the 3rd Circuit, Andrew R. Vara, U.S. Trustee, noted that it is the position of the U.S. Trustee that the Debtor’s “petition does not serve a valid bankruptcy purpose, contravenes multiple provisions of the Bankruptcy Code, and should be dismissed.”

“The United States Trustee has a substantial interest in this appeal,” the …