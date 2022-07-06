LTL Bankruptcy Judge Says Mediation Efforts Have Stalled, Weighs Releasing Cases as Part of Estimation Process

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has outlined a plan for moving forward with the docket, noting that the parties reached an “impasse” during recent mediation efforts and weighing the possibility of releasing certain ovarian cancer and mesothelioma cases as part of a claim estimation process.

During the July 6 hearing, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey also granted several unopposed motions, including those for applications for compensation of fees of reimbursement of expenses of Rayburn Cooper & Durham and Brown Rudnick.

Judge Kaplan also …