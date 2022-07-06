Houlihan Lokey’s Appointment as TCC’s Investment Banker Made Official by Bankruptcy Court
July 6, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– Houlihan Lokey’s appointment as investment banker for the Talc Claimants’ Committee in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management has been made official by the New Jersey court overseeing the matter.
On June 28, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued the final order authorizing the retention of Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. as investment banker to the Official Committee of Talc Claimants.
The order noted that both the Debtor and U.S. Trustee had at one point objected to the appointment.
“Any objections to the retention of Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. are either …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference
July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis