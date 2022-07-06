LTL Bankruptcy Judge Postpones Argument Regarding Continuation of Automatic Stay Over Debtor’s Objection

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has deferred arguments regarding continuation of the automatic stay and preliminary injunction from a July 6 hearing to a July 26 court date, noting that the Debtor had opposed the request.

Ultimately, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said in a July 1 online docket entry that it expects all parties to still be available for the July 6 hearing in order to “confer and discuss the Court’s expectations for both the July 26 hearing and for the case going forward.”

In a …