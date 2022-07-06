TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Bankruptcy Judge Postpones Argument Regarding Continuation of Automatic Stay Over Debtor’s Objection


July 6, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter


TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has deferred arguments regarding continuation of the automatic stay and preliminary injunction from a July 6 hearing to a July 26 court date, noting that the Debtor had opposed the request.

Ultimately, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said in a July 1 online docket entry that it expects all parties to still be available for the July 6 hearing in order to “confer and discuss the Court’s expectations for both the July 26 hearing and for the case going forward.”

In a …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS