3rd Circuit Upholds Appointment of Future Claimants Rep in Imerys Talc America Bankruptcy Proceedings

PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit has allowed the appointment of a Future Claimants Representative in the ongoing Imerys Talc America Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding to stand, rejecting the notion that a conflict of interest existed and concluding that “the interests of both the insurance companies and the future claimants were adequately protected.”

In a June 30 opinion, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals concluded that the Bankruptcy Court had not abused its discretion when appointing the Future Claimants Representative and had given the conflict “due consideration” before making its decision.

According to the appellate court, the group of insurance …