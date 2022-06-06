Official Committee of Talc Claimants Asks 3rd Circuit to Consolidate and Expedite LTL Appeal
PHILADELPHIA –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has filed a motion asking the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consolidate and expedite appeals relating to LTL Management’s bankruptcy proceedings, explaining that nearly 40,000 claims of tort victims “hang in the balance.”
In a May 27 brief filed with the 3rd Circuit, the Committee also asked the appellate court to set briefing deadlines.
In a May 11 order, the 3rd Circuit granted several petitions for permission to appeal orders in which the Bankruptcy Court rejected efforts to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary LTL …
