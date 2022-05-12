3rd Circuit Grants Petition for Direct Appeal in LTL Management Bankruptcy Proceedings

PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has granted petitions for permission to appeal orders in which a Bankruptcy Court rejected efforts to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary LTL Management, which was formed to house talcum powder claims.

The 3rd Circuit’s May 11 order effectively allows the petitioners to bypass the District Court in the appellate process.

During a March 30 hearing, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey granted motions seeking certificate of direct appeal to the 3rd Circuit with regard to …