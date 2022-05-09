TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Management Files Answer in Opposition to Appeal Pending in 3rd Circuit


May 9, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Consolidated Answer


PHILADELPHIA –– LTL Management has filed an opposition brief with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, contesting an appeal docketed there involving orders in which a Bankruptcy Court’s rejected efforts to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary formed to house talcum powder claims.

In an April 26 opposition brief filed with the 3rd Circuit, LTL Management argued that the petitions “attack a creature of their own imagination.”

“The Bankruptcy Court’s fact-intensive finding is the principal reason the petitions should be denied,” the brief said. “Under this Court’s precedent, a Chapter 11 petition is in …


