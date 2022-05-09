LTL Management Files Answer in Opposition to Appeal Pending in 3rd Circuit

PHILADELPHIA –– LTL Management has filed an opposition brief with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, contesting an appeal docketed there involving orders in which a Bankruptcy Court’s rejected efforts to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary formed to house talcum powder claims.

In an April 26 opposition brief filed with the 3rd Circuit, LTL Management argued that the petitions “attack a creature of their own imagination.”

“The Bankruptcy Court’s fact-intensive finding is the principal reason the petitions should be denied,” the brief said. “Under this Court’s precedent, a Chapter 11 petition is in …